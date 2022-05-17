Senior Airman Jerome Fogg, 8th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training

and Maintenance instructor, directs 8th Fighter Wing Airmen as they compete in the Excellence in Competition Rifle Event during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. This event not only showcased the skills of the CATM team, but offered competitors the chance to earn the Air Force Excellence in Competition medal, authorized for wear in service dress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

