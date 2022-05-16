Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a memorial ruck during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2022. The six-mile memorial ruck march was dedicated to the security forces Airmen who have lost their lives in combat since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 00:36 Photo ID: 7226668 VIRIN: 220516-F-PH996-1119 Resolution: 6310x4207 Size: 2.75 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.