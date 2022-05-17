Airman 1st Class Bethany Peoples, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender,

performs a low crawl in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022

at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. National Police Week

pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their

lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

