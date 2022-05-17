Airman 1st Class Bethany Peoples, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender,
performs a low crawl in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022
at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. National Police Week
pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their
lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7226678
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-PH996-1470
|Resolution:
|6591x4394
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
