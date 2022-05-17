Staff Sgt. Laura Maciel Arciga, 8th Security Forces Squadron Investigation

Section investigator, gets cleaned up after competing in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022.

During this week, Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a myriad of activities to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers; to include a memorial run, rifle competition and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 00:37 Photo ID: 7226680 VIRIN: 220517-F-PH996-1554 Resolution: 7063x4709 Size: 4.57 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.