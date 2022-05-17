Senior Airman Joseph Steffen, 8th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, competes in the rifle competition during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. During this week, Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a myriad of activities to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers; to include the rifle competition, a memorial run and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 00:37 Photo ID: 7226685 VIRIN: 220517-F-PH996-1669 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.4 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.