Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a memorial ruck during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2022. During this week, Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to include a memorial run, rifle competition and relay challenge.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

