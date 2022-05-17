Airman 1st Class Grayson Stanley, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, performs a low crawl in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. The Defender Challenge was designed to be a test of physical strength, memory, as well as individual and teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7226677
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-PH996-1401
|Resolution:
|5058x3372
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT