Airman 1st Class Grayson Stanley, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, performs a low crawl in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. The Defender Challenge was designed to be a test of physical strength, memory, as well as individual and teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 00:36 Photo ID: 7226677 VIRIN: 220517-F-PH996-1401 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 3.29 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.