Airman 1st Class Mark Orlowski, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender,

finishes the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air

Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. The Defender Challenge was designed to be a test of physical strength, memory, as well as individual and teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo byStaff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

