Staff Sgt. Darby Misner, 8th Security Forces Military Working Dog Handler, rucks with MWD Bonus, in a memorial ruck during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2022. The six-mile memorial ruck march was dedicated to the security forces Airmen who have lost their lives in combat since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

