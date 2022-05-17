Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. During this week, Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a myriad of activities to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers; to include a memorial run, rifle competition and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.