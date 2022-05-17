Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron compete in the Defender

Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea,

May 17, 2022. National Police Week pays special recognition to law

enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the

safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia

Landaverde)

