Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron compete in the Defender
Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea,
May 17, 2022. National Police Week pays special recognition to law
enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the
safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia
Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7226676
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-PH996-1340
|Resolution:
|7646x5097
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT