Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a memorial ruck during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2022. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

