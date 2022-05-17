Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron are hosed down after competing in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic

of Korea, May 17, 2022. The Defender Challenge was designed to be a test of physical strength, memory, as well as individual and teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 Location: KR