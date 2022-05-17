Airman 1st Class Bethany Peoples, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender,

competes in the Defender Challenge during Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air

Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2022. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

