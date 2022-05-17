Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 31 of 36]

    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron compete in the Defenders
    Challenge during the 2022 Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea,
    May 17, 2022. The Defender Challenge was designed to be a test of physical strength, memory, as well as individual and teamwork skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 00:37
    Photo ID: 7226681
    VIRIN: 220517-F-PH996-1584
    Resolution: 7693x5129
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base
    Police Week 2022 at Kunsan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Security Forces
    Republic of Korea
    Police Week
    Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT