    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 32 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    An F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reviews preflight aircraft conditions in preparation for the Raptorʻs launch, Mar. 4, 2022, at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, Hawaii, as part of Agile Combat Employment exercise Hoʻoikaika. ACE is an operational concept that leverages networks of well-established and austere air bases, multi-capable airmen, pre-positioned equipment, and airlift to rapidly deploy, disperse and maneuver combat capability throughout a theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 
    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

