An F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reviews preflight aircraft conditions in preparation for the Raptorʻs launch, Mar. 4, 2022, at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, Hawaii, as part of Agile Combat Employment exercise Hoʻoikaika. ACE is an operational concept that leverages networks of well-established and austere air bases, multi-capable airmen, pre-positioned equipment, and airlift to rapidly deploy, disperse and maneuver combat capability throughout a theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7090832 VIRIN: 220304-Z-PW099-1384 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 4.08 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.