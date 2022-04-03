Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 26 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Total-Force Airmen from the 154th and 15th Maintenance Groups troubleshoot a mock-maintenance problem March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. The first iteration of Ho`oikaika took place in three separate locations over three days. It encompassed the full spectrum of mission-support and operational capabilities, including the mobile application of logistical supplies, civil engineering, communication networks, security details, aircraft maintenance and mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7090826
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-GR156-0453
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

