Total-Force Airmen from the 154th and 15th Maintenance Groups troubleshoot a mock-maintenance problem March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. The first iteration of Ho`oikaika took place in three separate locations over three days. It encompassed the full spectrum of mission-support and operational capabilities, including the mobile application of logistical supplies, civil engineering, communication networks, security details, aircraft maintenance and mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7090826
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-GR156-0453
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
LEAVE A COMMENT