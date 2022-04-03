New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

Total-Force Airmen from the 154th and 15th Maintenance Groups troubleshoot a mock-maintenance problem March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. The first iteration of Ho`oikaika took place in three separate locations over three days. It encompassed the full spectrum of mission-support and operational capabilities, including the mobile application of logistical supplies, civil engineering, communication networks, security details, aircraft maintenance and mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

