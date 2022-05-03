An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron during the Ho'oikaika Readiness Exercise March 5, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. During the exercise, the 18th Aggressor Squadron employed combat tactics alongside fifth-generation F-22 Raptors from the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons in aerial combat over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)
This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
