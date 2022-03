New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard 199th Fighter Squadron takes off from Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, HI Mar. 3, 2022, during Agile Combat Employment exercise Ho╩╗oikaika. ACE is an operational concept that leverages networks of well-established and austere air bases, multi-capable airmen, pre-positioned equipment, and airlift to rapidly deploy, disperse and maneuver combat capability throughout a theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

