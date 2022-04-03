Airman 1st Class Mark Lester Dancel, a cyber transport technician assigned to the 292nd Combat Communications Squadron monitors network traffic, Mar. 4, 2022, at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, HI as part of Agile Combat Employment exercise Hoʻoikaika. ACE is an operational concept that leverages networks of well-established and austere air bases, multi-capable airmen, pre-positioned equipment, and airlift to rapidly deploy, disperse and maneuver combat capability throughout a theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7090830 VIRIN: 220304-Z-PW099-1371 Resolution: 3072x2040 Size: 4.2 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.