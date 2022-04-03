Airmen from the 154th Maintenance Group examine technical orders March 4, 2022, during exercise Ho`oikaika at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. Specialized personnel and equipment were airlifted to Hilo to operate in a simulated, deployed location, capable of generating combat airpower in a contested environment. Many participants applied newly adopted competencies during the exercise, validating that multi-capable Airmen can step outside their lane of expertise and assist other sections with contrasting skillsets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
