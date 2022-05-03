A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard receives fuel from a Hawaii ANG KC-135 Stratotanker during the Ho'oikaika Readiness Exercise March 5, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. During the exercise, the fifth-generation F-22 Raptors from the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons alongside the 18th Aggressor Squadron employed combat tactics over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 01:03
|Photo ID:
|7090835
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-RV808-065
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|944.22 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
LEAVE A COMMENT