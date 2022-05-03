Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 35 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard receives fuel from a Hawaii ANG KC-135 Stratotanker during the Ho'oikaika Readiness Exercise March 5, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. During the exercise, the fifth-generation F-22 Raptors from the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons alongside the 18th Aggressor Squadron employed combat tactics over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

    VIRIN: 220305-Z-RV808-065
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

