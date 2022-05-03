Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 37 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron during the Ho'oikaika Readiness Exercise March 5, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. During the exercise, the 18th Aggressor Squadron employed combat tactics alongside fifth-generation F-22 Raptors from the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons in aerial combat over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03
    Photo ID: 7090837
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-RV808-107
    Resolution: 3834x2553
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

