U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sand, assigned to the 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), left, and Tech. Sgt. Dennis Dedicatoria, assigned to the 154th LRS, review cargo paperwork prior to loading onto a Nevada ANG C-130 Hercules March 5, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii ANG, Nevada ANG, and their active-duty counterparts from the 15th Wing and Alaska participated in the first-of-its-kind Ho'oikaika Exercise. The exercise served as an opportunity for partnered units to demonstrate and improve their ability to quickly deploy and operate at remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy