    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sand, assigned to the 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), left, and Tech. Sgt. Dennis Dedicatoria, assigned to the 154th LRS, review cargo paperwork prior to loading onto a Nevada ANG C-130 Hercules March 5, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii ANG, Nevada ANG, and their active-duty counterparts from the 15th Wing and Alaska participated in the first-of-its-kind Ho'oikaika Exercise. The exercise served as an opportunity for partnered units to demonstrate and improve their ability to quickly deploy and operate at remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03
    Photo ID: 7090841
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-RV808-725
    Resolution: 4279x2853
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

