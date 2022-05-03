New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

154th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen palatize equipment March 5, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. Exercise participants were challenged to carry out their mission while being exposed to mock scenarios, such as broken equipment, security breaches, and depletion of resources. In addition, wing inspection and inspector general teams observed and evaluated how Airmen perform under adverse and alternative conditions, contributing to a report on how members can improve their best practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

