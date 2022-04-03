Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 29 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Remigus Soon, 154th Maintenance Squadron wing inspection team member, observes rigging and airlift operations March 4, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Exercise participants were challenged to carry out their mission while being exposed to mock scenarios, such as broken equipment, security breaches, and depletion of resources. In addition, wing inspection and inspector general teams observed and evaluated how Airmen perform under adverse and alternative conditions, contributing to a report on how members can improve their best practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7090829
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-GR156-0872
    Resolution: 3622x2415
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

