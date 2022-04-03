New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

F-22 Raptors assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard 199th Fighter Squadron and the active duty 19th Fighter Squadron, are staged on the flightline of Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, HI Mar. 3, 2022 during Agile Combat Employment exercise Hoʻoikaika. ACE is an operational concept that leverages networks of well-established and austere air bases, multi-capable airmen, pre-positioned equipment, and airlift to rapidly deploy, disperse and maneuver combat capability throughout a theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. James Ro)

