New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. Ho`oikaika was carried out by total force Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard, the Nevada ANG and their active-duty counterparts from the 15th Wing and 354th Fighter Wing. The exercise served as an opportunity for partnered units to demonstrate and improve their ability to quickly deploy and operate at remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

