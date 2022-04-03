Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 22 of 41]

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. Ho`oikaika was carried out by total force Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard, the Nevada ANG and their active-duty counterparts from the 15th Wing and 354th Fighter Wing. The exercise served as an opportunity for partnered units to demonstrate and improve their ability to quickly deploy and operate at remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03
    Photo ID: 7090822
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-GR156-0413
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships
    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    hiang
    CE
    154th Wing
    Hooikaika

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT