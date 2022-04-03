Staff Sgt. Bryson Acuncion, 154th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection specialist and multi-capable Airman, services an F-22 Raptor March 4, 2022, at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii. Specialized personnel and equipment were airlifted to Hilo to operate in a simulated, deployed location, capable of generating combat airpower in a contested environment. Many participants applied newly adopted competencies during the exercise, validating that multi-capable Airmen can step outside their lane of expertise and assist other sections with contrasting skillsets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7090823 VIRIN: 220304-Z-GR156-0423 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.77 MB Location: HILO, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ANG exercise: Ho'oikaika strengthens TFI partnerships [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.