Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Sgt. Javier Hernández speaks with Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, after been recognized for his outstanding leadership at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Sgt. Javier Hernández was in charge to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the south and west of the island and now is the operation sergeant of the screening mission at the Rafael Hernández International Airport.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7072328
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-CN561-2141
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
