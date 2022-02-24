Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 4 of 17]

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. Luis Martínez, operation sergeant of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, presents Soldiers with outstanding performance during the COVID-19 response at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:08
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    "Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico"
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

