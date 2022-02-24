Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Sgt. Luis Martínez, operation sergeant of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, presents Soldiers with outstanding performance during the COVID-19 response at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

