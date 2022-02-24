Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Spc. Zuleyka Cruz, stand in the position of attention before Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, to receive a coin of excellence for standing out in her tasks as a military police of the Puerto Rico National Guard at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Spc. Zuleyka Cruz is a military police that have performed and have fulfilled her perfomance to the fullest with her outstanding leadership, professional skills, and ceaseless efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

