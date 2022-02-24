Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Spc. Norman Collazo, salutes Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, before receiving the coin of excellence at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Spc. Norman Collazo demostrated his leaderhip by always taking care of his peers and seeking opportunities to challenge himself to become a future non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

