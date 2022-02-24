Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, gives his remarks to the service members woriking the COVID-19 response at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7072317
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-CN561-1058
|Resolution:
|5495x3518
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
