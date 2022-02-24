Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, extends his hand with a coin of excellence to recognize Spc. Jean Oliveras for standing out in his tasks at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Spc. Jean Oliveras worked at Mercedita Airpor in the south of the island and has taken the time to develop other Soldiers by providing NCOERs trainings, correcting information technolgy deficiencies, and supportin administratives tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

