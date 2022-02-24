Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, extends his hand with a coin of excellence to recognize Sgt. Gamaliel Tavárez for standing out in his tasks as operation noncommissioned officer in different missions of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Sgt. Gamaliel Tavárez was in charge to open 40 testing sites around the island to detect COVID-19 positive cases to ensure the citizens’ health and safety and was the operation sergeant of the mass vaccination sites as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7072321 VIRIN: 220224-Z-CN561-1105 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.