Soldiers of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico stand at ease after being selected to receive a coin of excellence from Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7072318 VIRIN: 220224-Z-CN561-1069 Resolution: 5641x3630 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.