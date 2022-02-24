Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, gives his remarks to the service members working the screening operation in all airports across the island, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7072324 VIRIN: 220224-Z-CN561-2092 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.28 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.