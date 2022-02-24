Brig. Gen. Miguel Méndez, former commander of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, gives additional information to Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, about the screening operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7072325
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-CN561-2079
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
