Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Brig. Gen. Miguel Méndez, former commander of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, gives additional information to Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, about the screening operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

