Col. Víctor Pérez, center, commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, introduces Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza to Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, and describe his role as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the JTF-PR at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7072315
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-CN561-1038
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
