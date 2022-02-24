Col. Víctor Pérez, left, commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, briefs Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, about current plans of COVID-19 operations during his visit at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Also, Brig. Gen. Miguel Méndez and Col. Carlos G. Torres-Febus, former commanders of JTF-PR, joined the visit of the deputy director of the Army National Guard to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7072314
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-CN561-1024
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT