Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 7 of 17]

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, greets Spc. Jonathan Santiago after giving him a coin of excellence for standing out in his tasks at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island and recognized this Soldiers with a coin of excellence for standing out in his duties during the efforts against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7072319
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-CN561-1076
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    "Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico"
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT