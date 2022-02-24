Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

1st Lt. José Hernández, left, officer in charge of the Luis Muñoz Marín screening operation, briefs Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, about the screening operation at LMM International Airport in Carolina at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. The deputy director of the Army National Guard visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

