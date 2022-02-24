Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie visits JTF-PR operations

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, gives a thumbs up to Spc. Carol Pagán before giving her a coin of excellence for standing out in her tasks at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2022. Spc. Carol Pagán served in a sergeant position as a specialist at Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico in logistics planning section (J4), having six Soldiers in charge. Her leadership is very impressive and have a good attitude on her section maintaining a high morale. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

