402nd Army Field Support Brigade oversees successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Cpt. Justin Zaleski shows 402nd commander Col. Erik Johnson an 402nd command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley the download of Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat in Subic Bay, Philippines. APS3 enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

