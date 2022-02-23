Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel [Image 14 of 17]

    836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Don Strunk, left, and 836th Transportation Battalion' Cpt. Tiffany McMillan-Pollard discuss the configuration of the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 equipment aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The Red Cloud is home to more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel to enhance logistical support globally and sustain Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:04
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Theater Sustainment
    APS3
    #ExerciseSK
    APS Afloat

