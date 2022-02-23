836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Don Strunk, left, and 836th Transportation Battalion' Cpt. Tiffany McMillan-Pollard discuss the configuration of the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 equipment aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The Red Cloud is home to more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel to enhance logistical support globally and sustain Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

