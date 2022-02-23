ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

The first vehicle from Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat, is driven off the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The download of APS Afloat in support of Salaknib 22 is the first APS Afloat operation in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

