USNS Red Cloud docks at Subic Bay for APS-3 download

The ramp of U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud lowers onto the Subic Bay port in order to download equipment from Army Propositioned Stock-3. The download of the Red Cloud is the first use of APS-3, also known as APS Afloat, in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|02.23.2022
|02.25.2022 03:04
|7066771
|220223-A-DO523-705
|5184x3456
|1.5 MB
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|4
|0
