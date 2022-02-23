ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

Contractors utilized under Army Materiel Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, LOGCAP, download equipment from Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat vessel to support forces participating in Salaknib 22. APS Afloat enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

