ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Don Strunk, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Shiepko, right, prepare to board the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud in preparation for the download of equipment onboard. The Red Cloud holds more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel as Army Prepositioned Stock-3. Also known as APS Afloat, the vessel enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH