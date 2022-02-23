Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 17]

    ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Don Strunk, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Shiepko, right, prepare to board the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud in preparation for the download of equipment onboard. The Red Cloud holds more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel as Army Prepositioned Stock-3. Also known as APS Afloat, the vessel enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7066775
    VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-291
    Resolution: 5651x4093
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

